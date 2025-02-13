India head coach Gautam Gambhir has opened up on premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah missing the upcoming Champions Trophy due to a back injury. While Bumrah's scans reveal no major hinderance, India have decided to not rush him to the international cricket. The pacer last played in Sydney Test against Australia in early January when he picked up a back injury.

Advertisment

“If he’s (Bumrah) injured, he’s injured, whether it’s me, whether it’s the captain, we can’t do much about it," Gambhir said after completing a 3-0 whitewash against England in Ahmedabad on February 12.

Also Read: ICC releases warm-up games schedule - Check Details Inside

“Obviously, we know that he’s an important factor. But as I mentioned, people like Harshit (Rana), Arshdeep (Singh), Mohammed Shami, all these guys will put their hand up. It’s a great opportunity for them to try and deliver for the country," he added.

Advertisment

Gambhir backs Shami to play crucial role

The head coach, however, has backed Mohammed Shami to come good in absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Shami made the comeback to international cricket in T20I series against England which was played prior to the ODIs.

“Look, it’s always good to have a world-class bowler back. With his experience, with his quality, we all know what he can do with the ball in his hand," Gambhir said of Shami.

Advertisment

“Obviously, we were trying to manage his (Shami) workload. That’s the reason why we played him two T20s and two one-dayers. Hopefully, he’s going to be fresh and ready to go in the Champions Trophy," added the India head coach.

India has named Harshit Rana as Bumrah's replacement in the Champions Trophy squad. India also selected mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy in the final squad after the spinner took 14 wickets in the England T20Is and performed well in the only ODI he played in Cuttack.