The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the warm-up games schedule ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The ICC tournament is set to begin on February 19 in Pakistan while India play their matches in Dubai, UAE.

Among the eight teams participating in the tournament, only five teams—Afghanistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Bangladesh—will be taking part in the warm-up games scheduled from February 14 to 17. Pakistan, although, has named three first-class squads for the warm-up games named Pakistan Shaheens.

ICC Champions Trophy Warm-up Match Schedule

14 February – Pakistan Shaheens v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (Pakistan)

16 February – New Zealand v Afghanistan, National Stadium, Karachi (Pakistan)

17 February – Pakistan Shaheens v South Africa, National Stadium, Karachi (Pakistan)

17 February – Pakistan Shaheens v Bangladesh, ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai (UAE)

All the matches will be played as day-night fixture - just like the Champions Trophy 2025.

India, England, and Australia, meanwhile, have decided not to take part in the warm-up fixtures. While India and England recently played a three-ODI series, which India won 3-0, Australia are taking part in the two-ODI series in Sri Lanka.

Leading to the tournament, some of the marquee players have become unavailable or are doubtful due to injuries. The injuries could add to the woes of the teams for the tournament, which will witness cut-throat competition and is being played under comparatively harsh conditions of the sub-continent.

Among the top players who are ruled out for the tournament are Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc (Australia), Jasprit Bumrah (India), and Gerald Coetzee and Anrich Nortje (South Africa).

All the above players barring Mitchell Starc were ruled out due to injury, while Starc withdrew from the tournament due to personal reasons. Steve Smith will be leading the Australia side in the ICC tournament in Cummins' absence.