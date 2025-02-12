IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live: Hello and welcome to the coverage of India vs England 3rd ODI live from Ahmedabad. India have already won the three-match ODI series after winning the first two ODIs. This is also be the last ODI for both the teams before the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Advertisment

India suffered a huge blow on Tuesday (Feb 11) when premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the Champions Trophy with back injury. Harshit Rana, who made his ODI debut in first ODI of the series, was named his repalcement.

Along with Rana, mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has also been included in the final squad after being added to the India team for England ODIs just before the series. Varun's inclusion comes after his 14 wickets Player of the Series performance in five T20Is against England prior to the ODI series.

The spinner made his ODI debut during the second ODI of the series in Cuttack - becoming the oldest Indian player to do so in 50-over format.

Advertisment

As for England, they are also dealing with some injury isssues with all-rounder Jacob Bethell ruled out of the ICC tournament after picking up a hamstring injury in the first ODI vs India in Nagpur on February 6.

Check IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates Below: