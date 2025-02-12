India batter Shubman Gill created history on Wednesday (Feb 12) during the third IND vs England ODI in Ahmedabad. The batter scored 112 runs after coming in as an opener and became the fastest to score 2500 ODI runs in the history. Gill reached the milestone in his 50th ODI innings - surpassing former South African batter Hashim Amla who previously held the record of scoring fastest 2500 runs in 51 innings.

Stat Alert - Shubman Gill is now the fastest batter to 2500 runs in ODIs 💪💪



He gets to the mark in his 50th innings. #TeamIndia | @ShubmanGill pic.twitter.com/SJQ0Al7MUx — BCCI (@BCCI) February 12, 2025

Gill also became the first Indian batter to score a hundred in his 50th ODI. The batter had been in a great form - scoring 86 runs in the first ODI in Nagpur and following it up with 60 in the second ODI in Cuttack. In Ahmedabad, Gill eventually got out after scoring 112 runs 102 balls - hitting 14 fours and three sixes in his innings as well.

Asked to bat first after losing the toss, India had a horrible start when skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the second over for just 1 run. Virat Kohli then came to bat and added 116 runs for the second wicket.

Kohli was dismissed by Adil Rashid in the 19th over but not before the batter score fifty. Kohli managed 52 off 55 in an innings packed with seven fours and a six.

After Kohli's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer joined Gill at the crease and the duo added 104 runs for the third wicket in just 15.3 overs.

