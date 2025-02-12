India vs England 3rd ODI will be taking place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (Feb 12) from 1:30 PM India time, serving as the last ODI for both the teams before the upcoming Champions Trophy. India are already ahead 2-0 in the three-match series after winning the first two ODIs by four wickets each.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was expected to play the last ODI to test his fitness for the upcoming Champions Trophy, has been ruled out officially from both the ODI and the ICC tournament. Harshit Rana, who made his debut in the first ODI of the series, has been named Bumrah's replacement for the ICC tournament and is playing the third ODI as well.

Apart from Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy has also been included in the final Champions Trophy squad and was expected to play in Ahmedabad on Wednesday after making his ODI debut in the second match in Cuttack on Feb 9. The spinner missed out due to sore calf which means Kuldeep Yadav got a place in IND vs ENG Playing XI in 3rd ODI.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who had opened the innings in the first ODI, has been dropped from the 15-man Champions Trophy squad but has been named a non-traveling reserve.

Jaiswal had played the first ODI after Virat Kohli sat out with injury and Shubman Gill was slotted at number 3. Gill, vice captain of India for England ODIs and CT 2025, was back to open the innings in the second match after Kohli made it to the XI and Jaiswal was left out.

In other changes, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami have both been rested as well and Washinton Sundar and Arshdeep Singh were included in the Playing XI.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI - India's Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav