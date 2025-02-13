Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto says that his team is going to the Champions Trophy 2025 to "become champions". Shanto, however, acknowledged that all eight teams in the tournament are quality ones and have the ability to win. The Champions Trophy starts on February 19 and Bangladesh start their campaign on Feb 20 against neighbours India in Dubai, UAE.

'We can achieve our goal'

"We are going to the Champions Trophy to become champions," Shanto said as reported by cricket news website ESPNCricinfo.

"All eight teams deserve to be champions in this tournament. They are all quality teams. I believe our team has the ability. No one will feel extra pressure. Everyone genuinely wants (to become champions), and believes in their capabilities. We don't know what Allah has written in our fate. We are working hard and doing our best. I believe we can achieve our goal," he added.

Bangladesh, however, will be without their premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has been suspended following the reporting of suspected action. Shanto seems to be over the fact and says: "It would have been great if he were here. This question has been answered many times. I don't think it's relevant to talk about this before a tournament."

Bangladesh's performance in ODIs has been sub-par - they have lost 24 of the 41 ODIs they have played since 2023, including their last series against West Indies in December 2024.

The team is missing some established names in Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal but Shanto remains confident about the 15-man squad selected for the tournament.

Bangladesh Full Squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana