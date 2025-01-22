The International Cricket Council (ICC) has said that the teams are obligated to put the host logo on the jersey. The statement comes amid the reports that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not to keen to put host Pakistan's name on their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 jersey.

ICC says it is obligation

“It is the responsibility of every team to add the tournament logo to their jerseys. All teams are obligated to comply with this rule,” an ICC source stated as reported by media outlet A-sport.

India and Pakistan, who meet only in ICC tournaments due to political tensions, are at loggerheads all the time on various issues.

India will also play all its matches, including the semi-final and final, in Dubai, UAE, as per the agreed upon hybrid model with the ICC and the PCB.

BCCI Secretary says board will follow rules

Newly-appointed BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, meanwhile, has made it clear that the Indian board intends to follow all the rules of the tournament, which is set to be played from February 19.

"During the Champions Trophy, BCCI will follow all the dress-code rules by ICC," said Saikia as per PTI. "Whatever the other teams do in terms of dress codes, we'll follow that completely," he added.

The Champions Trophy 2025 has been mired in controversy ever since the venue renovation was announced and the budget was passed by the ICC.

"BCCI is bringing politics into cricket, which is not at all good for the game. They refused to travel to Pakistan. They don't want to send their captain (to Pakistan) for the opening ceremony, now there are reports that they don't want the host nation's (Pakistan) name printed on their jersey. We believe that the world governing body (ICC) will not let this happen and support Pakistan," a PCB official told the news agency IANS on condition of anonymity.