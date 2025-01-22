Mayank Agarawal, the dynamic Indian batsman and former player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is riding high on the back of a phenomenal campaign in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he made 651 runs including four centuries at an average of 93. His performances in domestic cricket have solidified his reputation as one of India’s premier top-order batters.

The 33-year-old speaks to WION’s Jatin Verma on his phenomenal form in Vijay Hazare Trophy and much more.

Mayank Agarawal has had a domestic season to remember. Leading Karnataka, a team in transition, Mayank spearheaded their triumphant campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with stellar performances, amassing over 650 runs, including four centuries. Reflecting on the season, Mayank described it as ‘very rewarding’ and a testament to the collective grit of a young Karnataka side.

“It’s not easy when a team is in transition,” Mayank shared, highlighting the challenge of leading a squad with five debutants and several others in their second season. Yet, the group’s ability to rise to pressure situations impressed him. “Credit to them for putting in phenomenal performances under pressure and winning games for Karnataka,” he stated.

As a captain and mentor, Mayank stressed on the importance of backing young players and creating an environment that fosters confidence. Players like Samaran Ravichandran, KV Aneesh, and KL Shrijit excelled with the bat, while debutant fast bowler Abhilash Shetty scalped 17 wickets, earning praise from Mayank for stepping up in crucial moments.

Experienced players like Shreyas and V Koushik also shouldered their responsibilities well during critical phases, while the return of stalwarts like Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal gave a morale boost to the team. “It was a great team effort where everyone played their part,” he added.

Captaincy pushes you to your limits: Mayank

Mayank admitted that leading a team in transition tested his leadership skills. “It pushes you to your limits. You need belief in the players’ skills. Staying consistent in backing them is important,” he said, reflecting on his growth as a leader.

With Karnataka now shifting focus to the Ranji Trophy, Mayank expressed excitement about building on their Vijay Hazare success. “The turnaround is quick, and adaptability will be tested. But as Karnataka players, we embrace the pressure of winning tournaments and look forward to the challenge,” he commented.

As for his IPL dream, the lad from Karnataka remains optimistic. “I back myself. I know I’m batting well and getting runs. If the opportunity arises, I’ll be ready,” he signed off.