After being dropped from the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj will be taking to domestic cricket to gain back his spot in the national team.

Advertisment

Siraj has started gearing up for the upcoming Group B Ranji Trophy match for Hyderabad against Vidarbha to be played in Nagpur from January 30 to February 2. The pacer began his preparation with a training session at the Gymkhana Grounds in Hyderabad on Tuesday (Jan 22).

India captain Rohit Sharma said the 30-year-old right-handed pacer lost his effectiveness with the old ball and was thus dropped from the team following India's poor performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia.

Also Read: Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ahead of Rohit Sharma's first game in a decade for Mumbai, security tightened

Advertisment

“Mohammed Siraj gets into gear for the upcoming #RanjiTrophy match between Hyderabad and Vidarbha! He kicked off his prep with an intense session at Gymkhana grounds TODAY!” the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Watch the video here:

Advertisment

The HCA also put out a video on X, formerly Twitter, which showed Siraj bowling at full steam in nets to local batters.

Siraj will be in action in Hyderabad's next Ranji Trophy match after they meet Himachal Pradesh in Hyderabad from January 23 to 26. Hyderabad is presently sitting in sixth position with nine points from five matches with one win, two losses, and two draws.

Siraj wasn't picked in India’s squad for the three ODIs against England and the ICC Champions Trophy. In ODI matches from 2022 to 2024, Siraj has picked 71 wickets at an average of just 22.97, the most by an Indian pacer in this period.

(With inputs from agencies)