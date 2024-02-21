IND vs ENG: 'Pacers the difference between two sides,' says India batter Shubman Gill ahead of Ranchi Test

India batter Shubman Gill says that pacers have been the difference in the ongoing five-Test series against England. Gill's comments came ahead of the fourth Test in Ranchi which starts Friday (Feb 23). After three matches, India are 2-1 up but they have rested their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the Ranchi game. Bumrah has taken 17 wickets in the series so far - the most for both teams. Gill acknowledged Bumrah as the leader of the pack and said that Mohammed Siraj had done well too.

"Our fast bowlers have been brilliant in the series and that has been the difference between the two sides. Bumrah is the leader of our pace attack, but I think the way Mohammad Siraj has bowled, especially in the last innings of the Rajkot Test match (has been great). He has experience in Indian conditions," Gill said in the press conference on Wednesday (Feb 21) ahead of the Ranchi Test.

Notably, Siraj had played a crucial role in wrapping up England's first innings in Rajkot with a four-for on a rather unhelpful pitch. With the BCCI deciding to rest Bumrah for the fourth Test, the onus will definitely on Siraj to lead the pace department.

Injured KL Rahul out of Ranchi Test

India batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the fourth Test against England. Rahul's participation in the final match of the five-Test series, which starts on March 7 in Dharamsala, is also subject to fitness. "KL Rahul is ruled out of the 4th Test. His participation in the final Test match in Dharamsala is subject to fitness," read the BCCI statement.