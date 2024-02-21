IND vs ENG: England pacer Ollie Robinson's recall on cards for fourth Test as visitors aim to stay alive

England are considering to bring back pacer Ollie Robinson for the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series against India. The Test starts on Friday (Feb 23) in Ranchi and England, who are 1-2 down in the series, would be hoping to get a win or a draw to stay alive in the series. Robinson, who is yet to play a Test in the series, is expected to replace express pacer Mark Wood, who has featured in the first and the third Tests.

The reasoning behind recalling Robinson is the balance England seek with skipper Ben Stokes still not confirmed to bowl. England vice-captain Ollie Pope, however, said that they'll take the final decision once the Indian team takes a look at the pitch which has a 'lot of cracks.'

"There's a lot of cracks," Poe said. "It's very platey, and they've just wetted it as well, which generally dries it up. It doesn't necessarily look like a belting wicket at the moment. It kind of looks like one half is good, and then there are a lot of platey cracks. That's how we see it at the minute. I think we will see what happens tomorrow after the Indian team has looked at the wicket, then make a decision from there."

"At the minute, it looks like batting from the far end, it's outside the right-hander's off stump and then from this end, the left-hander's off-stump. It just looks like it's down the wicket, it's kind of plated on one side and then the other side looks like a pretty good wicket," he added.

England might also go with three spinners in Tom Hartley, Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir if Stokes decides to bowl, offering much needed flexibility to the English side.