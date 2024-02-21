NZ vs Aus, 1st T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Tim David seal last-ball win for Australia in pursuit of 216

Tim David's last-ball four (10-ball 31*) and skipper Mitchell Marsh's 44-ball 72* propelled Australia to a remarkable win in pursuit of 216 versus New Zealand at Sky Stadium, Wellington on Wednesday (Feb 21). Chasing 216, Australia needed four off the last ball as David led Aussies to a stunning six-wicket win in the first of the five T20Is.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand rode on a combined batting performance to post 215 for 3. Finn Allen (17-ball 32) and Devon Conway (46-ball 63) ensured a bright start for the Kiwis. At No. 3, Rachin Ravindra -- who has been on a run-scoring spree since the 2023 ODI World Cup -- took the momentum forward and scored a brilliant 35-ball 68, laced with 2 fours and 5 sixes with a strike rate of 194.29. Towards the end of the innings, Glenn Phillips (10-ball 19 not out) and Mark Chapman's 13-ball 18* propelled the Black Caps to a total beyond 200 with Aussie bowlers struggling to control the run-flow.

Only captain Marsh conceded at less than eight per over (3-0-21-1) as all the other bowlers, including Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa, were expensive. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell was also taken to the cleaners with his two overs leaking 32 runs.

In reply, Australia started the run-chase with Travis Head and David Warner showing a lot of urgency. Head departed for a 15-ball 24 and Warner followed him for a 20-ball 32. Marsh starred for his side as he held the innings and didn't allow his team to go completely out of the game with his timely hits. Cameos from Maxwell and Josh Inglis also helped before finisher David joined in and ended the proceedings in style.

Marsh was adjudged the Player-of-the-Match as his all-round show guided Australia to a 1-0 lead. His inning included 2 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 163.64.