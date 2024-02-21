Babar Azam, Mickey Arthur put fitness in backseat: Pakistan's former director of cricket Mohammad Hafeez

Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez, who was recently sacked as Men in Green's director of cricket, has slammed the national side for poor fitness standards. Hafeez, in a recent interaction, has stated that the current Pakistani players do not have the fitness to play international cricket.

Hafeez was recently removed as the director of cricket for Pakistan after the senior team's woeful run Down Under, where they lost three Tests to Australia (0-3) and five T20Is in New Zealand (going down 1-4). Soon after his contract was not extended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the former all-rounder revealed, on X (formerly Twitter), that he will disclose the reason for Men in Green's recent failures.

Now, talking on A Sports, Hafeez ripped apart Pakistan's fitness culture and blamed former captain Babar Azam and ex-coach Mickey Arthur. "When we went to Australia, I told the players to take care of their fitness levels. I also asked the trainer about the fitness of the players. He told me a shocking thing that six months ago captain (Babar Azam) and Director of Cricket (Mickey Arthur) told me to stop checking the players on the fitness parameters and let them play the way they want," Hafeez said.

He added, "When the fat levels of the players were checked, the skin fold of all of them was high - for most players it was 1.5 times the limit. They were unfit and some of them couldn’t complete a 2 km trial run. The decision taken 6 months back overruled the set criteria for fitness. You will suffer defeats if the fitness is like that."

Hafeez also revealed that it took him two months to convince Babar to drop down to No. 3 spot in T20Is.

Hafeez said, "It took me about two months to convince Babar Azam that you have to do it for Pakistan and you are not the first one who's doing it. You are a great player, you are a wonderful player, and you play great cricket. However, you have to develop a Pakistan team. You and Rizwan are very good players, excellent players, but you are not the whole team."

"We need to develop a team and, for that, I want you to come, at number 3 because you have been playing this role in ODI cricket for the last six years, so it won't affect you. Technically, you are very solid. Thank you very much to him that he accepted this, and he played for Pakistan at No. 3 which obviously, I think is the best way to move," he further added.