India spinner Varun Chakravarthy on Sunday (Feb 3) opened up on his performance against England in the T20I series and said that this was the best he has bowled.

Abhishek Sharma's all-round performance in the match guided the hosts India to a historic victory over England in the fifth and final match of the series at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. With this victory, India sealed the five-match series 4-1 after having already sealed the series.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Varun said that he was happy with his fielding efforts in the game on Sunday. The mystery spinner added that there's a lot of scope to improve on his bowling.

"I'm happy that the fielding also drew some applause, and the team has been emphasising on improving the fielding standards, and I've been working hard with the fielding coach Mr. Dilip. This is the best I've bowled, but lot of scope to improve, there were a few [bad] balls, I should not have bowled them. It was just a matter of bowling the right ball at the right time, that's what I was working on. This is very special, I would like to dedicate it to my son and my wife and my parents. I'd like to thank Surya and GG for backing me as well," Varun Chakravarthy was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Gambhir asserts India's fearless approach

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said he has not seen a 'better T20 hundred' than Abhisek Sharma’s 54-ball 135 against England here and asserted that the team will continue to play in a 'fearless' manner going forward.

"We are going to do this going forward, got to play fearless cricket. We want to keep backing players like Abhishek Sharma. We have to be patient to with these boys. Most of these boys believe in the ideology of playing fearless cricket,” Gambhir told the broadcasters.

