India's Abhishek Sharma hit a smashing 135 to set up a crushing 150-run win over England in the fifth T20 international and seal the series 4-1 on Sunday (Feb 2).

Advertisment

Opener Abhishek's incredible 54-ball knock, laced with 13 sixes, fired India, who clinched the series in the fourth T20 after scoring 247/9 batting first at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

“You can ask any player, such matches are very few (and far between). I would say it was all possible because of the efforts I put in the practice, the backing I got from the coaches and the captain when I was not getting the runs or not bowling well,” Abhishek said in the post-match presser.

“All these things calculate (work out well) at the end and I had the belief that on my day, I will play an innings like this,” he said.

Advertisment

'I enjoyed pace of England fast bowlers'

Abhishek said he enjoyed using the pace of the England fast bowlers as well as hitting their leg-spinner Adil Rashid for a cumulative 13 sixes.

“I do not remember half of them now to be honest,” he quipped.

Advertisment

Also Read: IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma smashes record books as India hit 247 in Mumbai

“But the way I used the pace of the bowlers over covers or even against Adil Rashid… it felt good. I try to generate the match scenarios in nets and use the bowlers the way I am going to face in the match,” Abhishek said.

The 24-year-old credited India great Yuvraj Singh for his support throughout the journey and said his special celebrations after completing his second T20I century were meant for his family.

“My mother and sister are here for the match and when your parents are here and you play an innings like that in front of them, it makes you feel happy and proud for being able to share such a moment,” he said.

The hard-hitting batsman said there is no feeling of competitiveness or insecurity between other contenders like Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“I met Jaiswal and Shubman yesterday (on Saturday). We are playing together since U-16, there is no such feeling. The only dream was to play for India and since all three of us are playing there is no bigger thing than that,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)