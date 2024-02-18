IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 4: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits England's James Anderson for three consecutive sixes - WATCH
Story highlights
This is only the second time that Anderson, who has 696 red-ball wickets to his name, has been hit for three back-to-back sixes in his Test career.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal hit England great James Anderson for three consecutive sixes on day 4 (Sunday, Feb 18) of the third Test in Rajkot. Jaiswal, who had retired on day 3 after scoring 104 due to back spams, came to bat after Shubman Gill was run out on 91 in the first session of the day.
The sixes came in 85th over of India's second innings with Jaiswal batting on 159. He dispatched second, third and fourth ball for a six in the bowler's 12th over. Have a look at the sixes below:
𝙃𝙖𝙩-𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙤𝙛 𝙎𝙄𝙓𝙀𝙎! 🔥 🔥— BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal is smacking 'em all around the park! 💥💥💥
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/FM0hVG5pje#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @ybj_19 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/OjJjt8bOsx
This is only the second time that Anderson, who has 696 red-ball wickets to his name, has been hit for three back-to-back sixes in his Test career. Prior to Jaiswal, former Australia batter George Bailey had done the same to Anderson in 2013 in Perth.
Also Read: Mohammad Hafeez, ex-Pakistan team director, promises to reveal 'facts' behind his sacking
The century is Jaiswal's second in the series, having already scored a double ton in the second Test in Vizag which India won by 106 runs. England opener Ben Duckett, while praising Jaiswal at the press conference after end of play on day 3, wanted 'some credit' for his aggressive batting.
“When you see players from opposition playing like this I feel we should get some credit for it.”
The England opener said so after, going by England's Bazball approach, scoring 153 at more than run-a-ball in his team's first innings total of 319.
Ashwin back for India
India spinner Ravi Ashwin is set to rejoin the team in the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot after withdrawing from the game post the end of play on day 2 due to a family emergency, confirmed the Indian cricket board. The spinner, as per reports, can reach Rajkot as soon as lunch on day 4 (Feb 18). He had missed the proceedings on day 3 and his return will provide a big boost to India's chances of winning the Test.