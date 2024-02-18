IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Day 4: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits England's James Anderson for three consecutive sixes - WATCH

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal hit England great James Anderson for three consecutive sixes on day 4 (Sunday, Feb 18) of the third Test in Rajkot. Jaiswal, who had retired on day 3 after scoring 104 due to back spams, came to bat after Shubman Gill was run out on 91 in the first session of the day.

The sixes came in 85th over of India's second innings with Jaiswal batting on 159. He dispatched second, third and fourth ball for a six in the bowler's 12th over. Have a look at the sixes below: 𝙃𝙖𝙩-𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙤𝙛 𝙎𝙄𝙓𝙀𝙎! 🔥 🔥



Yashasvi Jaiswal is smacking 'em all around the park! 💥💥💥



This is only the second time that Anderson, who has 696 red-ball wickets to his name, has been hit for three back-to-back sixes in his Test career. Prior to Jaiswal, former Australia batter George Bailey had done the same to Anderson in 2013 in Perth.

The century is Jaiswal's second in the series, having already scored a double ton in the second Test in Vizag which India won by 106 runs. England opener Ben Duckett, while praising Jaiswal at the press conference after end of play on day 3, wanted 'some credit' for his aggressive batting.

“When you see players from opposition playing like this I feel we should get some credit for it.”

The England opener said so after, going by England's Bazball approach, scoring 153 at more than run-a-ball in his team's first innings total of 319.

