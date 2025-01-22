India batter Abhishek Sharma smashed 20-ball fifty in IND vs ENG 1st T20I on Wednesday (Jan 22) in Kolkata on his way to 34-ball 79. Abhishek's innings helped India win the match by seven wickets and take 1-0 lead the five-T20I series. The left-hand batter hit eight sixes and five fours in his innings and equalled his mentor Yuvraj Singh's record as well.

Chasing 133, Abhishek added 41 runs for the first wicket with Sanju Samson (26 off 20 balls). England pacer Jofra Archer then removed Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav in space of three balls to give his team an opening.

Abhishek, however, took the charge of the innings and added 84 runs for the third wicket with Tilak Varma (19 off 16 not out). By the time he was out India were just eight runs away from the target. Watch the shots below:

Abhishek equals mentor Yuvraj's record

During his innings, Abhishek also equalled his mentor Yuvraj Singh's record who had also hit 20-ball fifties twice in his career, against Australia in 2007 and against Sri Lanka in 2009. Abhishek's 20-ball fifty is also the joint fourth fastest for India along with Yuvraj and Axar Patel (vs SL in 2023).

The 20-ball fifty is also the second fastest for India against England in T20Is behind Yuvraj's magnificent 12-ball fifty in 2007 T20 World Cup.

Abhishek also explained his big hitting and said during the post-match presentation: "I practice my trigger movements before the match, I knew they'd bowl short and check my patience."

India spinners tame England

Earlier, skipper Suryakumar won the toss and elected to bowl first because of dew at Eden Gardens. His decision was proved right quickly as Arshdeep Singh took two wickets inside powerplay and became India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

Spinner Varun Chakravarthy then took three wickets, including two in one over, as England failed to get any momentum despite English skipper Jos Buttler's 68.

The second match of the series is scheduled to be played on January 25 in Chennai.