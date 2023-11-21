LIVE TV
ugc_banner

ICC bans transgender athletes from women's game in historic decision

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Nov 21, 2023, 07:17 PM IST

ICC bans transgender athletes from women's game in historic decision Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The ICC meeting that took place on Tuesday had several agendas on the table including the participation of transgender athletes. The ICC has now approved new gender eligibility regulations whereby any male or female participant who has been through any form of male puberty will not be allowed to participate in the international women's game.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday made a historic decision by banning transgender athletes from competing in the women’s game. The ICC meeting that took place on Tuesday had several agendas on the table including the participation of transgender athletes. The ICC has now approved new gender eligibility regulations whereby any male or female participant who has been through any form of male puberty will not be allowed to participate in the international women's game.

ICC bans transgender athletes

"The changes to the gender eligibility regulations resulted from an extensive consultation process and are founded in science and aligned with the core principles developed during the review.

trending now

"Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players,” ICC CEO Geoff Allardice after the meet.

More to Follow…

author

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

RELATED

Sri Lanka lose hosting rights for 2024 U-19 World Cup after ICC sanctions; South Africa announced new hosts

Legends League Cricket Live Streaming: How to watch LLC 2023 LIVE in India

India vs Australia T20 series: Check schedule, venues, squads, live streaming details | All you need to know