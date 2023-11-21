ICC bans transgender athletes from women's game in historic decision
Story highlights
The ICC meeting that took place on Tuesday had several agendas on the table including the participation of transgender athletes. The ICC has now approved new gender eligibility regulations whereby any male or female participant who has been through any form of male puberty will not be allowed to participate in the international women's game.
The ICC meeting that took place on Tuesday had several agendas on the table including the participation of transgender athletes. The ICC has now approved new gender eligibility regulations whereby any male or female participant who has been through any form of male puberty will not be allowed to participate in the international women's game.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday made a historic decision by banning transgender athletes from competing in the women’s game. The ICC meeting that took place on Tuesday had several agendas on the table including the participation of transgender athletes. The ICC has now approved new gender eligibility regulations whereby any male or female participant who has been through any form of male puberty will not be allowed to participate in the international women's game.
ICC bans transgender athletes
"The changes to the gender eligibility regulations resulted from an extensive consultation process and are founded in science and aligned with the core principles developed during the review.
trending now
"Inclusivity is incredibly important to us as a sport, but our priority was to protect the integrity of the international women's game and the safety of players,” ICC CEO Geoff Allardice after the meet.
More to Follow…