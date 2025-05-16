Published: May 16, 2025, 14:29 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 14:29 IST

Story highlights On Friday (16 May), the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officially inaugurated the 'Rohit Sharma Stand' at Wankhede’s Level 3 Divecha Pavilion. The tribute has put Rohit in the league of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar. Sports

Show Full Article

There was a time when Rohit Sharma was barred from entering the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Now, the very same venue has a stand named after him. Isn't this inspirational?

"Looks pretty far! Huge honour. I used to come here as a kid and watch the game. We were not allowed to come here at some stage. Grew up playing at this ground, now to have that stand, huge honour. Don’t know how I will react when it comes," Rohit had said after a Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash during the ongoing IPL 2025 at Wankhede stadium, according to PTI.

'Rohit Sharma Stand' at Wankhede’s Level 3 Divecha Pavilion. The tribute has put Rohit in the league of legends like On Friday (16 May), the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officially inaugurated theat Wankhede’s Level 3 Divecha Pavilion. The tribute has put Rohit in the league of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, who also have a stand named after them in the Wankhede stadium.

Speaking at the inauguration, Rohit said, "What is going to happen today, I have never dreamed of. As a kid growing up, I wanted to play for Mumbai, for India. No one thinks of this... For me to have my name amongst the greats of the game... I cannot express it in words... This is also special as I am still playing. I have retired from two formats, but I am still playing one format."

View this post on Instagram

So far, Rohit’s journey is a mixture of determination, hard work and grit. A middle-class boy from Nagpur who migrated to the city of dreams for cricket and practised, developed his skills and technique at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan to become a great of the game.

His tale is nothing short of inspiration, from being left out of the 2011 ODI World Cup squad to lifting multiple ICC trophies as the Indian captain, including the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the Champions Trophy 2025 in the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan.

This stand will be a remembrance of the legacy he has built over the years. Recently, Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket, ending his red-ball career with 4,301 runs and 12 centuries. But the 38-year-old has been going with the bat in the IPL, having scored 300 runs in 11 innings this season.

Also, with nearly 20,000 international runs, 49 centuries, the highest individual ODI score of 264, five hundreds in the 2019 ODI World Cup and three double hundreds in one-day cricket, Rohit Sharma’s story is not just about talent; it’s about his passion and love for the game.