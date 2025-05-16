Published: May 16, 2025, 12:37 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 12:37 IST

Story highlights IPL has allowed the teams to name replacement players for their unavailable foreign options, the franchises would still be needed to make new plans with new players. cricket sports

With Indian Premier League (IPL) set to resume on Saturday (May 17), the teams have been hit by the unavailability of foreign players. While the league has allowed the teams to name replacement players for their unavailable foreign options, the franchises would still be needed to make new plans with new players - a tough job.

Here's a look the franchise-wise list of foreign players of, available not available or with limited availability for the remainder of the IPL:

Players available: Jos Buttler (England - available until the league stage ends, to be replacedby Kusal Mendis for the playoffs), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa - available until the league stage ends), Rashid Khan (AFG), Karim Janat (AFG), Dasun Shanaka (SL), Gerald Coetzee (SA)

Players available: Romario Shepherd (WI), Phil Salt (ENG), Jacob Bethell (ENG - available only for two league-stage games), Tim David (AUS), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Lungi Ngidi (SA - available until the league stage ends), Nuwan Thushara (SL)

Uncertain players: Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

Players available: Mitchell Owen (AUS), Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG), Marco Jansen (SA - available until the league stage ends), Xavier Bartlett (AUS), Kyle Jamieson (NZ - temporary replacement for injured Lockie Ferguson)

Uncertain players: Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie

Players available: Will Jacks (ENG - available until the league stage ends, to be replaced by Jonny Bairstow for the playoffs), Ryan Rickelton (SA - available until the league stage ends, set to be replaced by Richard Gleeson for the playoffs), Bevon Jacobs (NZ), Corbin Bosch (SA - available until the league stage ends), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Trent Boult (NZ), Reece Topley (ENG), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (AFG)

Players available: Tristan Stubbs (SA - available until the league stage ends), Faf du Plessis (SA), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Sediqullah Atal (AFG)

Players not available: Mitchell Starc (AUS), Jake Fraser-McGurk (AUS - replaced by Mustafizur Rahman, who will be available between May 18-24), Donovan Ferreira (SA)

Players available: Sunil Narine (WI), Andre Russell (WI), Quinton de Kock (SA), Spencer Johnson (AUS), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Anrich Nortje (SA)

Players not available: Moeen Ali (ENG), Rovman Powell (WI)

Players available: Aiden Markram (SA - available until the league stage ends), Mitchell Marsh (AUS), Nicholas Pooran (WI), David Miller (SA), Matthew Breetzke (SA), Will O'Rourke (NZ - replacement for injured Mayank Yadav)

Players not available: Shamar Joseph (WI)

Players available: Pat Cummins (AUS), Travis Head (AUS), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Kamindu Mendis (SL), Eshan Malinga (SL)

Players not available: Wiaan Mulder (SA)

Players available: Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (SA), Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG), Kwena Maphaka (SA), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Maheesh Theekshana (SL)

Players not available: Jofra Archer (ENG), Nandre Burger (SA)

Players available: Noor Ahmad (AFG), Matheesha Pathirana (SL), Dewald Brevis (SA), Devon Conway (NZ)

Players not available: Jamie Overton (ENG), Sam Curran (ENG), Rachin Ravindra (NZ), Nathan Ellis (AUS)