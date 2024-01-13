Former SA all-rounder, once most expensive IPL buy, opines on Cummins & Starc's big money in 2023 auction

Former South Africa all rounder Chris Morris has lauded Australia's Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins getting huge money in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Cummins and Starc were bought for INR 20.5 crore and INR 24.75 crore, respectively at the IPL mini-auction on December 19 last year. While Cummins was bought by SunRisers Hyderabad, Starc laded a spot with Kolkata Knight Riders after intense bidding.

Morris himself was once the most expensive player in the IPL when he was bought by Rajasthan Royals for INR 16.75 crore ahead of the 2021 season. Reacting to Australian duo's big money, the former Protea said the 'excellent achievement' brings additional pressure as well.

"It is excellent. The bidding is out of our control. If you compare cricket with what other sports are paying, it is great that the best players in the world are being paid the highest. It is an excellent achievement but also brings additional pressure. But they (Cummins and Starc) can handle that pressure, that is why they were bought for so much money. They are performing really well right now and are red-hot," Morris told news agency ANI.

Between Cummins and Starc, the latter is making a comeback to the cash-rich league after eight years. Starc had last played in the IPL in 2014 & 2015 for Royals Challengers Bangalore - his only two seasons in the T20 league. Talking about the numbers, Starc has played 27 matches in his two IPL seasons - taking 34 wickets with 4/15 being his best performance in an innings.