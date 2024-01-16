Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reacts to youngster Prakhar Chaturvedi breaking his 24-year-old record

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has praised the Karnataka teenager Prakhar Chaturvedi for breaking his record in Cooch Behar Trophy final by scoring 404 not out against Mumbai on January 15. Yuvraj had scored 358 runs in 1999 tournament final against Bihar. Yuvraj congratulated the youngster with a post on his official x handle while asserting that the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

"Very happy to see this! Records are meant to be broken and I'm glad to see the future of Indian cricket in safe hands," Yuvraj posted on 'X' in response to a news report about the record being broken. Have a look at the post below: Very happy to see this! Records are meant to be broken and I'm glad to see the future of Indian cricket in safe hands🏏🇮🇳@BCCI @BCCIdomestic https://t.co/zY7pvVaMI7 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 16, 2024 × His record-breaking batting which included 46 fours and three sixes during the 636-ball stay at the crease ensured an inning and 50-run win for Karnataka over Mumbai. Prakhar's 404 is, however, the second-highest individual score in the tournament's history, after Vijay Zol’s 451 for Maharashtra against Assam in the 2011/12 season.

Prakhar's masterful knock vows to change his fortune (having failed to make it to the Under-19 squad in the first place) and with this inning on his back, Prakhar will be knocking on the selector’s door for a Ranji Trophy debut. The opening batter also missed out on getting picked for the U-19 World Cup, which gets underway in South Africa on January 19.

"Prakhar's step up came in 2020-21. There was a lot of maturity to him, the way he handled setbacks (not being selected for the Under-16s), the way he trained and prepared. You could see here was a guy who has the ability to soak up everything and handle things calmly,” his coach added.