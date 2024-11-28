New Delhi, India

The BCCI’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has put the apex body in hot waters as they missed the contractual deadline (for schedule announcement), with major financial repercussions looming. With the Indian Cricket Board deciding against sending its team across the border for the eight-team tournament, the ICC is trying to convince the host board (PCB) to accept the hybrid model in the upcoming emergency meet.

Per the Champions Trophy 2025 contractual commitment, the ICC should have released the final dates and schedule of this tournament 90 days before it begins, which is February 19, 2025; since they have missed the deadline, with the final announcement expected anytime next week, the delay seems to have affected the broadcasters, all stakeholders and business partners, piling pressure on ICC.

On the other hand, the PCB has also expressed displeasure over ICC taking longer to solve this issue. Per a report in Cricbuzz, a senior PCB official has approached ICC CEO Geoff Allardice seeking answers to what the future holds, with the chances of them staging the tournament in Pakistan hanging by a thin thread.

Changes troubling ICC

Meanwhile, the ICC proposed a hybrid model to the PCB, suggesting Pakistan could play its matches in their country, while an alternative venue, not chosen yet, will host all India matches, including the semis or final, should India qualify.

In another scenario, should the PCB decide to accept it but with a condition that India and Pakistan will be placed in separate groups for Pakistan to play all league matches at home, the broadcasters are against this very idea, which affects their numbers and fan engagement, with monetary loss adding salt to the injury.

The ICC is staging an emergency meeting with the BCCI and PCB spokesperson on November 29, trying to bring everyone on the same page.

However, should things fall in place and Pakistan reluctantly accept the new hybrid model, where they will only travel to an alternative venue to face India and play all their remaining group matches and the semis at home, the apex body could announce the final schedule quickly. But if the PCB rejects the hybrid model and boycotts the tournament in response to BCCI’s travel stance, the tournament could be held elsewhere, with another team replacing Pakistan.

In the final case scenario, the unlikeliest of them all, the tournament could get cancelled or postponed indefinitely.

However, there would be severe and inevitable fallouts should any of the mentioned scenarios be adopted. Pakistan could threaten to boycott all ICC events in India in the upcoming FTP, including the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup, 2025 Men's Asia Cup, 2026 Men's T20 World Cup (with Sri Lanka), 2029 Men's Champions Trophy and the 2031 ODI World Cup (with Bangladesh).

Besides, there would be separate repercussions for any team boycotting an ICC event.

