New Delhi, India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to host a virtual meeting about the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (CT 2025) hosting row. A potential voting on the issue is likely during the meeting, on Nov 29 (Friday), as the mega event is only a few months away (scheduled to be held in Pakistan early next year). Ahead of the meeting, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi has insisted that the board remains 'clear' in its view that any decision on hosting the marquee tournament should be made based on 'equality'. Further, he backed Jay Shah -- who is set to step down as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief and take over as ICC chairman early next month -- would take a fair call with India adamant to not travel to Pakistan for CT 2025.

"Our stance is very clear," Naqvi said while addressing a press conference held at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday morning (Nov 28), "I promise we'll do what is best for Pakistan cricket. I'm constantly in touch with the ICC chairman and my team is talking to them constantly. We're still clear in our stance that it's not acceptable that we play cricket in India, and they don't play cricket here. Whatever will happen, will happen based on equality. We've told the ICC very clearly, and what happens next we'll let you know."

Notably, CT 2025 is set to be held across three venues in Pakistan. However, India have not travelled to their neighbouring country since 2008, due to political tension, and their government has once again denied them permission (also happened during the 2023 Asia Cup). Thus, the final schedule of the tournament hasn't been out. As ICC is eager to put an end to all this commotion, Naqvi stated that PCB will not accept a 'hybrid model' and do 'what is best for Pakistan cricket'.

Naqvi had earlier said, "Our stance is clear: they (BCCI) need to give us in writing any objections they may have. Until now, no discussion of the hybrid model has happened, nor are we prepared to accept one."

In his recent claim, Naqvi added, "Whatever we do, we will make sure the best outcome for Pakistan is achieved. But I repeat, and I am sure you know what I mean, it's not possible that Pakistan play in India, and they don't come here." Pakistan travelled to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup. India is set to host many ICC events, such as the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup and also co-host the 2026 T20I World Cup (alongside Sri Lanka). Thus, if India do not visit Pakistan, Naqvi's statement indicates that PCB might also come up with similar issues going ahead.

Lastly, Naqvi backed Shah, who is set to take over as ICC chief on Sunday (Dec 1), to take a fair call on this issue. "[Jay Shah] takes charge in December, and I'm sure once he moves from the BCCI to the ICC, he will think about the ICC's benefit, and that's what he should do. Whenever anyone assumes such a role, he should only consider the interests of that organisation."

Naqvi concluded by saying, "I promise you that we'll not just sell our rights out just for more money. This will never happen. But we'll do whatever is best for Pakistan."