New Delhi, India

Jasprit Bumrah regained the No. 1 spot in the updated ICC Test Rankings following his match figures of 8 for 72 during India's 295-run win versus Australia in the Perth Test. In the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener, Bumrah led the side in Rohit Sharma's absence. The stand-in captain stood tall after India bundled out for 150, opting to bat first in Perth, and led the charge as Australia got dismissed for 104. In the second innings, India rode on Yashasvi Jaiswal's 161 and Virat Kohli's 100* to declare at 487-6, setting a mammoth 534-run target, as the hosts eventually folded for 238.

Bumrah was among the wickets in the final innings, chipping in with three scalps, and has been rewarded with the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test Rankings.

Bumrah, who is Rohit's deputy in whites, replaced South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada at the top. The South African pacer is currently involved in his side's two-match Test series opener versus Sri Lanka at Kingsmead, Durban. On the other hand, Josh Hazlewood – who occupied the second spot in the rankings before the Perth Test – has dropped to third. Hazlewood impressed in India's first innings in Perth, returning with 4 for 29. However, Bumrah's overall performance impacted Rabada and the Aussie pacer.

ICC TEST RANKINGS FOR BOWLERS (AS OF NOV 27, 2024)

1. Jasprit Bumrah (India): 883 rating points

2. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa): 872 rating points

3. Josh Hazlewood (Australia): 860 rating points

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (India): 807 rating points

5. Prabath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 801 rating points

6. Pat Cummins (Australia): 796 rating points

7. Ravindra Jadeja (India): 794 rating points

8. Nathan Lyon (Australia): 782 rating points

9. Noman Ali (Pakistan): 759 rating points

10. Matt Henry (New Zealand): 750 rating points

Talking about the batters, England batter Joe Root remains at the top but has a new challenger in the form of Jaiswal. Following his maiden Test ton in Australia, the swashbuckling Indian opener has moved to the second spot, with a career-best rating points of 872. Travis Head has also climbed up after his fighting 89 in the final innings of the Perth Test. Kohli, on the other hand, moved from the 13th to the ninth spot.

ICC TEST RANKINGS FOR BATTERS (AS OF NOVEMBER 27, 2024)

1. Joe Root (England): 903 rating points

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (India): 872 rating points

3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand): 860 rating points

4. Harry Brook (England): 807 rating points

5. Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand): 801 rating points

6. Rishabh Pant (India): 796 rating points

7. Steve Smith (Australia): 794 rating points

8. Saud Shakeel (Pakistan): 782 rating points

9. Kaminda Mendis (Sri Lanka): 759 rating points

10. Travis Head (Australia): 750 rating points