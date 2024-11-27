New Delhi, India

Former England captain-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain lauded Jasprit Bumrah following India's historic win in the Perth Test versus Australia. He, however, pointed out how media coverage was less on Bumrah, whom he regards as the 'best all-format bowler in the world', ahead of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) opener in Perth. Hussain mentioned that the limelight was more on Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma (who missed the series opener due to paternity leave).

Under Bumrah, India got bundled out for 150 after opting to bat first in the BGT opener, in Perth, but took a slender 46-run lead following the stand-in captain's 5 for 30. From thereon, tons from Yashasvi Jaiswal (161) and Virat Kohli (100*) set up a mammoth 534-run target for the hosts. Australia eventually folded for 238 in the final innings to lose by a massive 295-run margin.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Hussain was all praise for Bumrah and highlighted how he does the job despite being less in focus. "He has that slower ball, the yorker, the bouncer... I was thinking before the game, he was doing the press conference and I was watching, that all of the focus was on Kohli, and Rohit Sharma not being there, balance of the Indian side, Steve Smith, whether these great players will get runs. And I thought, they don't really talk about Bumrah. Maybe it's (because) he is a bowler. Batters are highlighted so much more."

Further, Hussain added, "Bumrah's stats, he is up there with Sydney Barnes isn't he? He has popped under 20 over quite a long period of time, it is incredible. He is the best all-format bowler in the world bar none."

Bumrah, who was leading India for the second time, ended the BGT opening Test with match figures of 8 for 72 and earned praise for his leadership in the Perth encounter. Courtesy of him, India lead the five-match Test series 1-0 with the second Test to be held at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide from December 6.