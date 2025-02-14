Kashvee Gautam's journey from a sports-enthusiastic child in Chandigarh to a prominent figure in Indian women’s cricket is a testament to her dedication and passion for the game.

Born into a supportive family, with her father working as a property dealer and her mother as a homemaker, Kashvee was encouraged to pursue her interests from a young age. She dabbled in various sports, including skating, badminton, and football, but it was cricket that truly captured her heart.

In her early years, Kashvee often found herself playing gully cricket with boys, waking up as early as 5 am to be part of the sport she loved. Despite the lack of women’s cricket academies in Chandigarh at the time, an accidental meeting with coach Mr. Nagesh Gupta provided her with the guidance she needed.

Under his mentorship, Kashvee’s talent flourished, and she quickly made her mark by representing the Punjab Cricket Association in 2017. Later, she shifted her base to Chandigarh and rose to become the captain of the state’s team.

Her leadership and skills on the field did not go unnoticed. In the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) edition, Kashvee was signed by the Gujarat Giants for a whopping $231,000 USD, making her the most expensive uncapped Indian player at the time. However, an untimely injury ruled her out of the tournament, and Mumbai’s Sayali Sathgare was named as her replacement.

'WPL has elevated quality of game'

Undeterred by this setback, Kashvee focused on her recovery and worked diligently to enhance her game. She concentrated on improving her range hitting and explored scoring opportunities both in front of and behind the wicket. Recognizing the slim margin for error in high-level tournaments like the WPL, she developed variations in her bowling to stay ahead of the competition. Her efforts bore fruit in the domestic season, where she maintained an impressive economy rate, bolstering her confidence for future matches.

Looking ahead, Kashvee has set clear personal goals for the third season of the league. She aims to take as many wickets as possible during the powerplay overs, keep her economy rate low, and excel in her role as a finisher, guiding her team to victory in tight situations.

Throughout her journey, Kashvee’s family has been her pillar of support. They have stood by her during challenging times, offering motivation and ensuring she has the necessary resources to succeed. Their unwavering belief in her abilities has been instrumental in her rise in the cricketing world.

Kashvee acknowledges the transformative impact of the WPL on women’s cricket in India. She observes that the tournament has elevated the intensity and quality of the game, with players showcasing remarkable range hitting and competitive spirit. This evolution bodes well for the future, as India continues to produce talented finishers, batters, and bowlers who are making their mark on the global stage.

Drawing inspiration from Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Kashvee admires his skills, on-field attitude, and ability to both bowl effectively and finish games under pressure. Her admiration extends to emulating his style, as evidenced by her tattoos inspired by him.

As Kashvee Gautam prepares for the upcoming season, her eyes are set on contributing significantly to her team’s success and aspirations of national selection.