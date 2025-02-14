Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Former champions Mumbai Indians will kick start their 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) campaign on Saturday (Feb 15) as they take on Delhi Capitals. The contest will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara as both teams will look to start the campaign on a high. Ahead of match 2 of the WPL 2025 between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

Where to watch the Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match on TV?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

When is the Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match will be played on Saturday (Feb 15).

Which stadium will host the Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

What time will the Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match start?

The Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday (Feb 15) with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM IST.

Squads

Mumbai Indians Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Akshita Maheshwari, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Saika Ishaque, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sanskriti Gupta, Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, G Kamalini, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Yastika Bhatia.

Delhi Capitals Women: Alice Capsey, Meg Lanning, Sarah Bryce, Annabel Sutherland, Minnu Mani, Shafali Verma, Arundhati Reddy, N Charani, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nandini Kashyap, Sneha Deepthi, Jess, Jonassen, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia, Marchizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav, Titas

Sadhu.