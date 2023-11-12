England Cricket Board (ECB) made a statement selection on Sunday (Nov 12) for the team’s upcoming tour of the West Indies with only six World Cup stars retaining their places. England, all set to play five T20Is and three ODIs, will be without Dawid Malan and Jofra Archer, with the former dropped for shambolic performance in the ODI World Cup and the latter missing out due to injury. The news comes a day after England’s ODI World Cup campaign came to an end after just three wins in nine matches. We've announced our squads for our upcoming tour of the Caribbean 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 12, 2023 × Malan dropped, Archer misses out

Having scored 404 runs, Malan was overlooked considering his age as a big factor in the time to come. He scored a hundred against Bangladesh and 87 against the Netherlands but was far from convincing as England struggled for the majority of the tournament. While he was dropped, Archer remained on the sidelines due to his consistent injury issues. This time he missed out due to an elbow issue which saw him return home during the ODI World Cup despite not being the 15-member squad.

"Originally, the thought was that he was going to be alright for the back end of the competition," Rob Key, England's managing director, said on Sunday after England's league-stage elimination was confirmed.

"It was a risk worth taking. He had his scans, and they all came up clear. He flies over here, comes out to Mumbai, bowls, and actually then he felt pain in his elbow. So then, the view was, 'Right, this is going to be a risk too far'. Because of the upside, that's what lures you in. You start looking at things like the Ashes in two years, the T20 World Cup… Jofra adds so much to that,” the director added.

England will play a three-match ODI series that kickstarts on Sunday (Dec 3) before the five-match T20I series takes centrestage from Dec 12. Interestingly, only six England ODI World Cup names have been retained in the form of captain Jos Buttler who remains in charge and is joined by Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone.

Three uncapped players make the cut in the ODI side with Test vice-captain Ollie Pope joining seamers John Turner and Josh Tongue. The pace pair also feature in the 20-over squad.

ODI squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, John Turner.