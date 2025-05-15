Published: May 15, 2025, 12:33 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 12:33 IST

Former New Zealand pacer Tim Southee, who retired from international cricket in December last year, has joined England's coaching staff on short-term basis. Southee will reunite with his former teammate and head coach Brendon McCullum in the England set-up.

His role, as stated in a release by England Cricket Board (ECB), will be Specialist Skills Consultant in what is a like-for-like replacement for James Anderson.

"Former New Zealand international Tim Southee has joined the ECB as a Specialist Skills Consultant for the England Men’s teams on a short-term basis," read the ECB release.

"Southee, 36, who retired from international cricket in December as New Zealand’s all-time leading wicket-taker, will support England’s squads across all formats through to the conclusion of the Rothesay Test series against India. With his vast experience of playing in a wide range of conditions around the world and across all formats, he brings valuable insight and knowledge to the players," it added.

Southee joins England squad ahead of the one off Test against Zimbabwe which starts May 22 to mark the beginning of the English summer. Next up, he'll be offering services in white-ball series against West Indies. His last series will be the five-Test series against India.

Following the conclusion of last Test against India on August 4 at the Oval, he will resume his T20 league career with Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. The first Test of the tour begins on June 20 in at Leeds.

Southee's predecessor Anderson, who held the same post after his 21-year-long career ended in July last year, is contemplating a season-long return to Lancashire in domestic cricket. He will making his first appearance for the county team after recuperating from a calf injury.