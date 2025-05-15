Published: May 15, 2025, 11:46 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 11:46 IST

Story highlights With no Rohit and Kohli around, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah would travel in the next batch, whose departure date remains undisclosed. Sports, Cricket

Show Full Article

In the latest development surrounding India’s five-match away Test series against England starting shortly after IPL 2025 Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir will lead the first batch of players and staff leaving for the UK on June 6. While the BCCI is working on the departure schedule of the Test squad (unannounced yet), the reports suggest that non-IPL-playoffs-bound players shall leave early.

Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma, alongside his longtime teammate and batting veteran Virat Kohli, retired from red-ball cricket just before the squad announcement, sending shockwaves down the cricket fraternity. Their departure meant BCCI selectors would struggle to assemble the best team for the England Tests this time.

Although certain first-team players, including KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah, alongside a couple more, would get picked no matter what, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee could likely rope in several new faces or those making right noises in the domestic circuit; some including Karun Nair, who will likely travel with the India-A squad , alongside uncapped opener Abhimanyu Easawaran.

The BCCI is also said to handpick a few more uncapped players, including Baba Indrajith and Tanush Kotian, and those who will not be part of the IPL playoffs, including gloveman Dhruv Jurel, in the India-A squad. Akash Deep is another name tipped to travel with the India-A squad, while reports of seasoned all-rounder Shardul Thakur making the cut in the senior team are doing the rounds.

"The players who get free from the IPL during the league stage are likely to leave with coach Gambhir on June 6. The rest will leave after a short break post the IPL 2025 commitments," a senior BCCI official, as quoted by the Times of India (TOI).

With no Rohit and Kohli around, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (should LSG reach IPL 2025 playoffs), and Jasprit Bumrah would travel in the next batch, whose departure date remains undisclosed.

Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings captain, is also tipped to make his return to the Test side, replacing Kohli at number, and would also be on that flight to the UK should the selectors pick him. Another name highly anticipated to get picked for the England Tests is Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan, second on the list of most runs scored thus far this season (509 runs in 11 contested matches).

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals), Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (SunRisers Hyderabad) could be part of the first batch to leave for the UK since their respective IPL teams are out of the IPL 2025 Playoffs race.