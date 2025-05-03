Zimbabwe Cricket on Saturday (May 3) named a 15-member squad for the historic one-off Test against England, to be played on May 22 at Trent Bridge. The team announcement sees the return of veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who missed the recently concluded two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Overall, three changes have been made to the squad that toured Bangladesh.

While Raza replaces Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande makes a comeback from injury to take over the backup wicketkeeper role from Nyasha Mayavo. Leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa, who debuted against Bangladesh, misses out as Zimbabwe opts for an extra pace option, bringing Newman Nyamhuri into the squad.

'Want to see the guys embracing the moment'

Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons said, “In terms of performance, I expect us to play to a standard that can compete with one of the best teams in the world. I really want to see the guys walking out there believing that they belong, embracing and enjoying the moment.”

The batting group looks sold with the duo of Brian Bennett and Ben Curran at the top of the order. The middle order consists of three experienced stars, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza and the onus will be on them to tackle English bowlers in their home conditions.

Zimbabwe Test squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.