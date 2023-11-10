ENG vs PAK Live Streaming: How to watch England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup 2023 LIVE in India on mobile & TV

ENG vs PAK Live Streaming World Cup 2023: England will clash with Pakistan in the last league stage match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

Although the defending champions are no longer in the race for the semifinals, they will try to reach a better position in the points table to qualify for the Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Pakistan will need a miracle as they need to win a match with over 287 runs to reach the semifinals.

England is in seventh place with six losses in eight matches, while Pakistan is in fifth with four losses in eight games. In the 91 ODI clashes, Pakistan has won 32, while England has won 56.

England's Dawid Malan has been the bright spot in a dismal World Cup campaign. He scored 373 runs in eight innings. Adil Rashid also played a crucial role for the defending champions, having picked 13 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 5.13.

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan has performed consistently well in all matches, scoring 359 runs in seven innings at a stunning average of 71.8. Moreover, Shaheen Shah Afridi picked 16 wickets in eight games.

Thus, the upcoming match will be crucial for both teams. Here's all you need to know about the live-streaming details of the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.

When is the World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan?

England and Pakistan will clash on Saturday (Nov 11).

When will the World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan start?

The World Cup 2023 match between England and Pakistan will start at 02:00 pm IST.

Which venue will host the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will host the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match.

Where can I watch the live telecast for the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 live in India. The match will be available on these channels: Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

How to watch the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hostar will broadcast the England vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match live in India.

(With inputs from agencies)