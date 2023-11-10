ENG vs PAK Head-to-Head: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI, head-to-head, weather & pitch report

ENG vs PAK Head-to-Head: England will clash with Pakistan in the 44th ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match on Saturday (Nov 11).

The defending champions, now in seventh place, will head into the match after a much-awaited win against Netherlands, which came after losing five games. Meanwhile, Pakistan will give their best shot in the upcoming encounter against England for a place in the semifinals.

ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Match Details

Date: Saturday (Nov 11)

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming App: Disney+ Hotstar

ENG vs PAK Probable Playing XI

England Playing XI:

Jos Buttler (C), MM Ali, HC Brook, SM Curran, LS Livingstone, DJ Malan, AU Rashid, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, AD Hales

Pakistan Playing XI:

Babar Azam (C), SH Khan, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, S Afridi, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris

ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Head-to-Head Records

England and Pakistan will clash for the 92nd time in an ODI-format match. In the last 91 clashes, England has won 56 times, while Pakistan has won 32 times. Only three ENG vs PAK ODI matches have ended with no result.

In the last five matches against Pakistan, England has won four.

England has won 27 times when batting first and 29 times when chasing, while Pakistan has won 15 times when batting first and 17 times when chasing.

The two nations have met ten times in ODI World Cup history. Pakistan holds an edge with a 5-4 record against England, with one match ending in no result. In the last World Cup match, Pakistan beat England by 14 runs.

ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Weather Report

AccuWeather says the sun will shine bright above the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium, Kolkata. Rain will not play spoilsport in the ENG vs PAK match, as the probability of precipitation is one per cent. The cloud cover will be one per cent, and humidity will be 46 per cent. Furthermore, the temperature will range between 21 to 32 degrees Celsius.

ENG vs PAK World Cup 2023 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata tends to produce high-scoring matches and favours the batters. However, in the latter stage of the game, it might allow spin bowlers to exert their influence and add an extra layer of excitement to the battle. The hallowed turf can also be potent with the new ball as it can offer carry.

(With inputs from agencies)