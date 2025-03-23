Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s divorce continues to grab headlines after their official split on Thursday (March 20). The court, granted decree to the couple on the joint petition filed for divorce by mutual consent. The news was confirmed by Nitin Kumar Gupta, Chahal's lawyer, while speaking to the media outside the court.

Amid the unfolding drama, an old screenshot from Chahal’s X (formerly Twitter) account is going viral. Dated 2013, the post controversially claimed that “MARRIAGE is just a fancy word for adopting an over-grown male child who can't be handled by his parents anymore,” implying that marriage is merely a euphemism for a woman taking responsibility for a man-child no longer managed by his mother.

The couple, who married in December 2020 in Gurgaon, had quickly become social media darlings. However, by 2023, their online interactions grew scarce and cryptic, sparking rumors about their deteriorating relationship. The speculations intensified when Chahal deleted all couple photos from social platforms and both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

In February 2025, the pair were seen outside the Bandra Family Court filing for divorce by mutual consent. Their request to waive the six-month cooling-off period was denied by the court, and after 18 months of living apart, their separation was finalized on March 20, 2025. Reports claim that Chahal paid $55 million as alimony to Verma.

See the cryptic post on X here:

Recently, as Dhanashree promoted her new music video “Dekha Ji Dekha Maine” on Instagram, the conversation shifted from her song to the financial details of the divorce. Commenters took to social media to highlight the alimony amount, with one sarcastically asking, “Ma'am, did you receive the ₹4.75 crore in your account?” while another questioned, “Why did you take ₹4 crore?”