New Delhi, India

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has backed the stance of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over their stance on hosting the Champions Trophy 2025 in a hybrid model on Thursday (Nov. 28). Afridi took to his X handle to back the PCB as the International Cricket Council (ICC) tries to find a solution to host the tournament after India refused to travel to Pakistan. With the Champions Trophy set to be played between February 19 and March 8, the ICC will need to find a quick solution, or else a postponement could be on the cards.

Advertisment

By intertwining politics with sports, the BCCI has placed international cricket in a precarious position. Fully support the PCB's stance against the hybrid model - especially since Pakistan (despite security concerns) has toured India five times, including a bilateral white-ball… pic.twitter.com/Xl4YBhCWuB — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) November 28, 2024 ×

Afridi backs PCB against hybrid model stand

"By intertwining politics with sports, the BCCI has placed international cricket in a precarious position. Fully support the PCB's stance against the hybrid model - especially since Pakistan (despite security concerns) has toured India five times, including a bilateral white-ball series, post-26/11. It's time for the ICC and its Board of Directors to uphold fairness and assert their authority," said Afridi on X.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | BGT: 'Virat Kohli could've a big series,' Former India coach Rahul Dravid issues stern warning to Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) earlier in the month informed the ICC that they won’t be travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy while the same was conveyed to the PCB. The BCCI is pushing for a hybrid model that will see India’s matches take place at a neutral venue with one semifinal and final (if India reaches the respective stage) also taking place away from Pakistan.

However, that request has been rejected by the PCB, which is pushing to host the entire tournament in Pakistan.

Advertisment

In the meantime, ICC will have to quickly find a solution if they are to stage the tournament in the given window of February and March. On Friday, ICC will host a joint meeting with PCB and BCCI as it tries to find a solution to host the Champions Trophy.