Virat Kohli silenced his critics in style by slamming an unbeaten 100 in the second innings of the Perth Test between India and Australia, i.e. the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) opener, which saw Jasprit Bumrah-led visitors win by 295 runs. Kohli had only two Test tons since 2020 and fell flat in India's home season before the Australia series. Despite failing in the first innings at Perth, Kohli impressed one and all with his 81st international hundred. Thus, former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid has backed Kohli to have a memorable series Down Under following his Perth ton.

Talking on Star Sports, Dravid said, "He's been batting really well, even in South Africa a few months ago when we were there, I thought he was batting really well on a couple of difficult wickets. It's just nice for him to be able to get that hundred at the start of the series. I think he could have a big series."

During the Perth Test match, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar spoke about the visible difference in Kohli's batting approach, which helped him break his century drought.

In this regard, Gavaskar opined, "His body was completely relaxed when he came into bat in the second innings. In the first innings, he came out to bat when India had lost two early wickets, he might have been under pressure. In the second innings, I think he gave himself a little more time to play the ball and, apart from the wider stance, I think he allowed himself to play the bounce by being a little bit more upright,” Gavaskar told the broadcasters at the end of the Perth Test.

Talking about the BGT opener, Bumrah-led India opted to bat first and bundled out for 150 on Day 1. The stand-in captain, however, led the charge with his 5 for 30 leading to Australia getting out for 104. With a 46-run lead, India recovered in style with tons from Yashasvi Jaiswal (161), KL Rahul (77) and Kohli (100*). Eventually, the Aussies folded for 238 in the final innings, to lose by a whopping 295-run margin and concede a 1-0 lead.

The second Test begins from Dec 6 in Adelaide. Regular captain Rohit Sharma will return to the playing XI, after missing the Perth Test due to paternity leave.