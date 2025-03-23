Veteran India cricketer-turned-broadcaster Sunil Gavaskar got irritated by the same question around MS Dhoni’s IPL retirement ahead of the marquee CSK vs MI IPL 2025 clash at Chepauk on Sunday evening. Dhoni, 43, will feature in his 18th edition of the cash-rich league, becoming one of the handfuls of Indian stars to play all editions.

Advertisment

Everyone, from active cricketers to commentators and analysts, has asked MS Dhoni at least once about his retirement plans ahead and after every season. Since announcing his international retirement in August 2020, almost a year after he last played for the Men in Blue during the 2019 ODI World Cup, Dhoni has featured for CSK in all seasons, winning twice (2021 and 2023), with the ongoing edition tipped to be his last.

Also read | Did personal vendetta against certain players cost Irfan Pathan his IPL 2025 commentary stint? Report suggests so

Meanwhile, Dhoni denied reports of hanging his IPL boots, as he does every time before each edition, adding he would play for as long as he wants and that CSK is his franchise. Thala, as cricket fans call him, said CSK will drag him into the playing XI even if he's in a wheelchair.

Advertisment

"I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me," Dhoni said in a chat on JioHotstar.

The same question irks Gavaskar

Although it’s understandable how annoying it must be for anyone to keep answering the same questions for years together, for Gavaskar, who himself must have done it before, it got to his nerves, saying why should anyone even ask that question to him and by doing that put him under pressure.

Advertisment

"Why should we even ask that question? Why put pressure on him? Every time people question MS Dhoni, he proves them wrong," Gavaskar said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Gavaskar lauded Dhoni, saying he still hits the farthest sixes in the game and that age is just the number for him.

"Don't doubt his ability. Even at this age, he's hitting sixes not just past the boundary but into the stands during practice. Age is just a number when it comes to Dhoni," the veteran cricketer added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will again hog all the limelight when he takes the field against Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk in CSK’s tournament opener. Although not a designated captain anymore, Dhoni remains the cult figure in CSK’s dressing room, taking all decisions, on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies)