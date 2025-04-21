Former Australian captain Steve Waugh weighed in on the question surrounding Rohit Sharma's future, urging the Indian skipper to honestly assess his own commitment as he leads India into a crucial new phase of Test cricket.

With India set to begin their 2025–27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle against England this June, questions are mounting over whether Rohit, who turns 38 on April 30, remains the right man to lead the team—especially after a dip in form.

Waugh, a member of the Laureus World Sports Academy, stressed that the decision to continue as captain must ultimately come from Rohit himself.

"It is totally up to him," Waugh was quoted saying to PTI. "He’s the only one who can solve that problem. He’s got to look in the mirror and ask: Do I still want to captain India? Am I fully committed? Am I putting in the necessary time and effort?"

Rohit's recent record in Test cricket has come under fire, particularly during India’s last three Test series against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia.

'Test cricket is essence of the game'

Beyond individual concerns, Waugh voiced strong support for preserving Test cricket amid the growing dominance of T20 leagues. He pushed back against recent proposals to alter the WTC format, including suggestions for a two-tier system and bonus points for away wins.

“Test cricket is the essence of the game,” Waugh said. “T20 is great—entertaining, lucrative—but players still want to test themselves in the longest format. That’s where the true challenge lies.”

Waugh also downplayed criticisms around South Africa’s qualification for the WTC final despite playing fewer matches and avoiding powerhouses like England and Australia.

“You have to do what you can to make things work. It’s not a perfect system, but it’s working. The two best sides are in the final, and that’s what matters.”