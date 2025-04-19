Former Australia opener David Warner joined the Major League Cricket (MLC) franchise Seattle Orcas for the upcoming third edition, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. The third season is set to start from June 12-July 13.

Advertisment

Warner is currently participating in the Pakistan Super League 2025, where he is leading the Karachi Kings. So far in his cricketing career, the left-hand batter has played a total of 401 T20S where he has scored 12,956 runs at an impressive strike rate of 140.27.

Also Read: Formula 1: 'I just turned in too much', says Red Bulls driver Yuki after crashing out in FP2; Norris leads McLaren 1-2

Seattle Orcas had a strong start in the inaugural Major League Cricket season in 2023, finishing at the top of the points table, but fell short in the final against MI New York. However, in the following edition, they finished last under the captaincy of South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen's captaincy. The franchise could only manage to register one win in seven matches.

Advertisment

Warner went unsold in IPL 2025

The left-handed batter went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction and missed out on the tournament for the first time since 2009. The southpaw is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in the IPL, with a total of 6,565 runs from 184 innings.

Warner made a strong impact in this year's Big Bash League, returning as captain of the Sydney Thunder and guiding the team to the final. He was the tournament's second-highest run-scorer, scoring 405 runs across 12 innings. Earlier this year, in February, Warner was part of the Dubai Capitals squad that clinched the International League T20 (ILT20) title.