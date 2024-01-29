'Cricket fan' Pat Cummins happy to watch West Indies beat Australia at Gabba

Australia skipper Pat Cummins acknowledged that the loss against West Indies in Gabba Test on Sunday (Jan 28) made him happy as a 'cricket fan.' Cummins' Australia lost the game by eight runs as West Indies registered their first win Down Under since 1997 in red-ball matches. The visitors also drew the series 1-1 after losing the first Test in Adelaide.

"They've been fantastic, they created a couple of new superstars that we didn't know about before the series and as a cricket fan, as a Test-match cricket fan, there's a part of me that was happy to watch," said Cummins at the post-match presentation.

West Indies had as many as seven debutants in the series after many of their first-choice players opted out with commitments in various T20 leagues around the world. The inexperienced side, however, bounced back in emphatic manner to level the series.

"Yeah, you can [see the significance]. Which isn't necessarily helpful because you are still hurting after a loss. They outplayed us, they played brilliantly. I know a lot of the talk coming into this was there were some debutants and some names who hadn't traveled over here before, but once you put out an international XI, you know it's going to be tough," Cummins said.

Among the many youngsters, pacer Shamar Joseph stood tallest of all, bowling a sensational spell of 7/68 on Sunday with an injured right toe to derail Australia's chase of 216.