'Could've kept strike instead giving it to Hazlewood against Shamar Joseph,' admits Smith after Gabba loss
Joseph didn't bowl initially on day 4 (Jan 28) but once he did, he bowled a 10-over spell, sending Australia's chase in a spiral. He finished the game as he dismissed Hazlewood with a cracker of a delivery to take West Indies home.
Australia Test opener Steve Smith has conceded that 'he could have retained the strike' instead of giving it to Josh Hazlewood against a firing Shamar Joseph in second Test at the Gabba. Joseph dismissed Hazlewood instantly as West Indies registered its first Test win Down Under since 1997. With the eight-run win, West Indies also drew the two-match series 1-1. Joseph eventually finished with the figures of 7/68 in one of the greatest Test bowling spells.
"I've thought about it, whether we could do different things," Smith said. "Maybe I could have taken five balls against Shamar; he was on fire obviously. But then I run the risk of not getting a run off the last ball and 'Hoff' [Hazlewood] having to take all six from Alzarri."
Smith, who carried the bat and finished on 91, praised Joseph for his exploits and agreed that he's a 'rare talent.'
"I overheard a conversation, I think we were seven down just before lunch and I overheard him speaking to [West Indies captain] Kraigg [Brathwaite]... he's [Joseph] like, 'I'm bowling to the end, man'," Smith said.
"He's a rare talent and I think it's great for cricket what he was able to do and see the West Indies competing like they did. He just kept coming in, and actually probably bowled faster at the end rather than the start."
Joseph didn't bowl initially on day 4 (Jan 28) but once he did, he bowled a 10-over spell, sending Australia's chase in a spiral. He started with the wicket of Cameron Green before sending back Travis Head on the very next ball. Australia, who were cruising along at 113/2, suddenly were 113/4. Joseph didn't stop there as he sent back dangerous Mitchell Marsh for his next wicket.
Australia's first innings hero Alex Carey also couldn't do much in front of the brilliance of Joseph as he was bowled on a yorker and the hosts were 136/6 in no time. Mitchell Starc then played some shots in his 21-run innings and added 35 runs for the seventh wicket with Steve Smith. Starc was finally removed by Joseph for his fifth wicket and the fire-breathing spell came to an end with the wicket of Pat Cummins. Shamar finished the game as he dismissed Hazlewood with a cracker of a delivery to take West Indies home.