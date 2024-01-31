'Could've kept strike instead giving it to Hazlewood against Shamar Joseph,' admits Smith after Gabba loss

Australia Test opener Steve Smith has conceded that 'he could have retained the strike' instead of giving it to Josh Hazlewood against a firing Shamar Joseph in second Test at the Gabba. Joseph dismissed Hazlewood instantly as West Indies registered its first Test win Down Under since 1997. With the eight-run win, West Indies also drew the two-match series 1-1. Joseph eventually finished with the figures of 7/68 in one of the greatest Test bowling spells.

"I've thought about it, whether we could do different things," Smith said. "Maybe I could have taken five balls against Shamar; he was on fire obviously. But then I run the risk of not getting a run off the last ball and 'Hoff' [Hazlewood] having to take all six from Alzarri." It's all over!!!



Shamar Joseph takes SEVEN #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/fsGR6cjvkj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 28, 2024 × Smith, who carried the bat and finished on 91, praised Joseph for his exploits and agreed that he's a 'rare talent.'

"I overheard a conversation, I think we were seven down just before lunch and I overheard him speaking to [West Indies captain] Kraigg [Brathwaite]... he's [Joseph] like, 'I'm bowling to the end, man'," Smith said.

"He's a rare talent and I think it's great for cricket what he was able to do and see the West Indies competing like they did. He just kept coming in, and actually probably bowled faster at the end rather than the start."

Joseph didn't bowl initially on day 4 (Jan 28) but once he did, he bowled a 10-over spell, sending Australia's chase in a spiral. He started with the wicket of Cameron Green before sending back Travis Head on the very next ball. Australia, who were cruising along at 113/2, suddenly were 113/4. Joseph didn't stop there as he sent back dangerous Mitchell Marsh for his next wicket.