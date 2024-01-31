Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, India would not have lost Hyderabad Test to England - Vaughan's BOLD claim

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a bold claim. Ahead of the second Test between India and England, which gets underway on Friday (Feb 2) in Visakhapatnam, Vaughan stated that India missed Virat Kohli's presence in the series opener, in Hyderabad, and would not have lost the Test under his captaincy. Rohit Sharma-led India lost the Hyderabad Test by 28 runs, failing to chase down 231, despite taking a whopping 190-run lead. Ben Stokes & Co. rode on Ollie Pope's 196 in their second essay and debutant Tom Hartley's 7 for 62 in India's run-chase to win the game.

Vaughan opened up on the Hyderabad Test loss for India on Club Prairie Fire show. He stated, "They miss Virat Kohli's captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat's captaincy that week, India wouldn't have lost the game." He added, "Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely."

It is to be noted that this became the first time that India lost a Test match at home after taking a 100-plus lead in the first innings. Talking about Kohli's captaincy, no opposition team scored more than 400 runs in their second innings in a Test in India during his tenure. When Kohli was the Indian Test captain, India only lost two out of 31 Tests at home. On the other hand, Rohit has already lost two out of the seven Tests as captain at home. In addition, India are winless at home for a stretch of 3 Tests for the first time after 12 Tests.

Thus, Rohit's Test captaincy is under severe test at the moment. He is not going to have it easy in the ongoing five Tests versus England, who are all charged up after the Hyderabad win. Ahead of the second Test, India dealt with twin blows as Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul got ruled out with injury concerns. Moreover, Kohli is already out of the series till the first two Tests.

Trailing 0-1, India have their task cut out to stage a comeback in the upcoming Vizag Test.

India squad for 2nd Test vs England