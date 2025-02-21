India skipper Rohit Sharma has reacted to dropping a catch off Axar Patel's bowling during the Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh on Feb 20 in Dubai. The catch could have gotten Axar Patel a hattrick but the skipper dropped it in the slips. It didn't prove too costly in the end as India won the match by six wickets.

"That was an easy catch, I should have taken that," Rohit said at the presentation after the win.

"The standard I've set for myself for standing in the slips... That was a little disappointing, but these things happen, I do understand that. But again, the way these guys bowled that set the game for us," he added.

Axar, bowling the ninth over of Bangladesh's innings and first of his quota, took a wicket of the second and third balls - dismissing Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. He then bowled a loopy delivery to Jake Ali and the batter poked at it. The ball travelled to Rohit in the first slip who dropped the dolly.

As per ESPNCricinfo data, Rohit has dropped the most number of catches since 2023 in ODIs. The India skipper has held onto 12 catches out of 22 chances and has dropped 10. No other fielder has dropped catches in double figures since 2023 with the second worst after Rohit being Zimbabwe's Brandon King with eight dropped catches in 22 chances.

After the dropped catch, Jake Ali and Towhid Hridoy went on to add 154 runs for the sixth wicket - the highest for Bangladesh against India for any wicket. Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 228 in 49.4 overs with India pacer Mohammed Shami taking 5/53.

In reply, India vice-captain Shubman Gill scored his second consecutive ton in ODIs as he finished at 101 not out and took the team home. India next play Pakistan in a high-octane match on Sunday (Feb 23).