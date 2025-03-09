As the Champions Trophy final approaches, India and New Zealand are set to battle for the prestigious title in Dubai on Sunday (March 9). In front of a packed stadium, both cricketing powerhouses will look to etch their names in history books.

On the eve of the much-anticipated clash, net bowler Shashwat Tiwari revealed that the New Zealand batters faced difficulties against spin during their practice sessions. While bowling in the nets, he noticed that the Blackcaps were particularly focused on countering left-arm spin, even adjusting their lengths to mimic the challenge posed by India’s Ravindra Jadeja.

"At one point, they asked me to bowl from 18 yards to prepare for Jadeja’s pace. Later, they extended it to 22 yards when they realised the speed was too much," Shashwat was quoted saying to ANI.

India's spin-heavy attack, featuring mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, played a crucial role in their recent group-stage victory over New Zealand. Chakravarthy’s 5/42 dismantled the Kiwi middle and lower order, helping India defend a modest 249-run total and clinch a 44-run win.

With Rohit Sharma’s side eager to replicate that success, New Zealand will have to find answers against India’s formidable spin unit to stand a chance at lifting the trophy.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.

New Zealand: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O’Rourke, Daryl Mitchell, Nathan Smith, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.