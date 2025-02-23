India's Hardik Pandya was not happy when Pakistan's Babar Azam hit him for a four during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match on Feb 23 in Dubai. The all-rounder, however, came back strongly and sent back Babar on the very next ball after being hit for four and celebrated with a 'keep talking and fly away' send off as well.

Advertisment

Babar scored a quickfire 23 off 26 balls with five fours before being dismissed and getting a send off by Pandya. Have a look at the moment below:

Advertisment

Opening the batting with Imam ul Haq, Babar used his wrists for his first four between midwicket and mid-on off Harshit Rana in the fourth over. In the same over, Babar drove a pitched-up delivery for another four, showing his class. In the seventh over, bowled by Hardik Pandya, Babar creamed another overpitched delivery for his third four of the day. In the next over by spinner Axar Patel, the Pakistan batter smashed one boundary over mid-on.

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: India lose record 12th toss in a row then Rohit trolls former coach Shastri

The best of his fours came in the next over when he drove Pandya once again through covers. Babar tried the same shot on the next ball, but this time edged it behind as the ball moved away after pitching, hindering the drive.

Advertisment

During his innings, Babar joined Pakistan greats Saeed Anwar and Javed Miandad as the the only batters to score 1000+ runs in ICC tournaments. Anwar has 1,204 runs in 25 innings while Miandad finished his career with 1,083 runs in 30 innings in ICC tournaments.

Babar is now the third Pakistan batter in the club with 1,005 runs in 24 innings for Pakistan in ICC tournaments. He is ahead of Mohammad Yousuf (870 runs in 25 innings) and Misbah ul Haq (865 runs in 19 innings) in the list.