The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCIs) vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, was among the cricket officials present at the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 between New Zealand and South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday (March 5).

Shukla’s attendance at the high-profile clash has drawn significant attention, particularly given the ongoing diplomatic tensions surrounding India’s participation in Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi attends the ICC #ChampionsTrophy semi-final at Gaddafi Stadium alongside BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla. Officials from Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa and Zimbabwe cricket boards are also watching the #NZvSA match. pic.twitter.com/NxijhIoYvG — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) March 5, 2025

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), representatives from five different cricket boards attended the semi-final. Alongside Shukla, other dignitaries included Roger Twose (New Zealand Cricket), Farooq Ahmed (Bangladesh Cricket Board), and Pholetsi Isaac Moseki and Dr. Mohammed Moosajee (both from Cricket South Africa).

Shukla’s visit holds particular significance in light of the BCCI’s earlier decision not to send the Indian men’s team to Pakistan for the tournament, citing government directives. This led to prolonged negotiations between the BCCI and PCB over hosting arrangements, ultimately resulting in the adoption of India playing at a neutral venue. Under this, when either India or Pakistan hosts a multi-nation tournament over the next three years, matches involving the two arch-rivals will be played at neutral venues. For the Champions Trophy 2025, Dubai was selected as the neutral location.

While no formal discussions between the BCCI and PCB have been confirmed during the visit, Shukla’s presence in Lahore is seen as a potential step toward improving cricketing relations between the two nations, hinting at a willingness for dialogue and future collaboration.