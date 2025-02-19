The Indian cricket team started their preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy with an intense net session after landing in Dubai. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya wasted no time getting used to the conditions ahead of their tournament opener.

During practice, India captain Rohit Sharma faced local left-arm pacer Awais Ahmad, sharpening his game against yorkers in anticipation of challenges from bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi and others. After the session, Rohit shared a light-hearted moment with Ahmad, who had tested him with pinpoint accuracy. “Aap humare pair todhne ka koshish kar rahe the (You were trying to break my leg),” Rohit remarked, adding a touch of camaraderie to the intense practice.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul worked diligently on his big-hitting skills, embracing an aggressive approach as he prepared for his role in the middle order. Known for his technical finesse, Rahul appeared to shift gears, focusing on clearing the ropes with ease. Having scored a quickfire 40 off 29 balls in the third ODI against England, Rahul’s role at No. 5 or 6 will be pivotal in the death overs, where acceleration is important. His range-hitting practice was evident during the high-intensity session, with sixes flowing off almost every delivery.

Shreyas Iyer, who has impressed with his aggressive stroke play in recent matches, also worked on his power game, adding depth to India’s batting arsenal.

Players fine tuning their skills

Opener Shubman Gill, fresh off a player of the series performance against England, looked in sublime touch once again. His scores of 87, 60, and 112 in that series seemed to have given him immense confidence, as he played elegant drives and authoritative pulls during practice.

Rohit, coming off a stellar 119 in the second ODI against England, continued to refine his form, working on late cuts and delicate touch shots, while Virat Kohli, who showed signs of resurgence with a steady 52 in the third ODI, looked confident and composed, middling the ball with precision as he focused on playing late and timing his strokes perfectly.

