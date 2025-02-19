India’s star opener Shubman Gill has risen to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings, overtaking Pakistan’s Babar Azam just ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. In the latest weekly rankings update, released on Wednesday (Feb 19), Gill’s remarkable 112 from 102 balls against England in the third ODI in Ahmedabad helped him gain 23 rating points, taking his tally to 796 — ahead of Babar Azam.

Advertisment

This marks Gill’s return to the top spot, which he first claimed in November 2023 during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. His consistent form has given India a strong edge going into the eight-team tournament, with four Indian batters now featuring in the top 10. Captain Rohit Sharma is at third position, Virat Kohli remains steady in sixth, and Shreyas Iyer, after a solid knock of 78 in the same match against England, has moved up one slot to ninth.

Also Read: Champions Trophy: Ex-Pakistan spinner calls for 'teaching BCCI a lesson' over tantrums

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s skipper Mohammad Rizwan has climbed six places to 15th after impressive performances in the Tri-Nation series at home, where he scored 122 not out against South Africa and 46 in the final against New Zealand.

Advertisment

His teammate Salman Agha, named player of the series, made a massive leap of 24 places to 48th after scoring 134 against South Africa and 45 in the final. Several other players made notable gains in the latest update, with South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen rising to fourth, New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell up to fifth, and solid progress from Aiden Markram, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, and Tom Latham.

'Theekshana is top-ranked bowler'

Meanwhile in the bowling rankings, Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Mahesh Theekshana has secured the top spot, displacing Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj has returned to the rankings in sixth position, while New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner (up to seventh) and England’s Adil Rashid (up to 22nd) have also made significant progress. Besides this, Pakistan’s pace sensation Naseem Shah has progressed from 48th to 45th in the bowling rankings.