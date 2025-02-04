On the back of India’s 4-1 T20I series win against England, the Men in Blue are now gearing up for the three-match ODI series, which will serve as a crucial test for India’s ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

Advertisment

Former Indian cricketer, Suresh Raina shared his thoughts on the upcoming series, He was speaking on Star Sports’ special show Game Plan.

Talking about the expectations from Rohit Sharma, the left-handed batsman said, “I think Rohit should play aggressively. You saw how he batted in the 2023 ODI World Cup—he was attacking even in the final. So, I believe his approach will remain the same. The key question is who will open alongside him—will it be Shubman? I remember, whenever they play together, they maintain an aggressive intent.” Also Read: SL vs AUS, 2nd Test live streaming: When & where to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia live



Sharing his thoughts about Rohit Sharma as a captain, Raina said, “Rohit is an attacking captain. The way he utilizes his bowlers is commendable. He brings Mohammad Shami at key moments and relying on spinners strategically. When Rohit scores, it also reflects in his captaincy. This could be his last ICC trophy as captain, and if he wins, he will become the first Indian player to win four ICC trophies. He has already won the T20 World Cup, and securing the Champions Trophy would be a remarkable achievement.”

Speaking on how crucial Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s form will be for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, Raina said, “Rohit Sharma's strike rate has improved significantly after the ODI World Cup in 2023. Since then, he has scored runs at a strike rate of 119-120, making him one of India’s best ODI batsmen. For Rohit and Virat, I would say that when you have a strong record of past performances, it gives you a lot of confidence. They complement each other well, and both have the skill to score big runs. If they perform well, India’s campaign will benefit immensely.”

Advertisment

Talking about Virat Kohli, Raina said, “When it comes to white-ball cricket, Virat knows how to switch on and switch off. He has scored the most runs against England, so his energy will be at a different level automatically. The three ODIs will be played in Nagpur, Ahmedabad, and Cuttack—all of which are high-scoring venues.”

On India’s spin bowling attack